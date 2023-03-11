Jubilation As Gov Inuwa Gives N500m Grants To Gombe Traders





BY NAJIB SANI

There was jubilation as Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State empowered traders and business men and women in the state with a whooping sum of N500 million.

The money is not a normal loan from the government but a free financial empowerment. Beneficiaries were overwhelmed with joy having heard that the governor has given them such huge amount to also benefit from the dividends of democracy and governance.

It is a known fact that the governor has extended interventions to various groups of people in the state in recent times to provide jobs and or boost businesses and occupations in the state. For instance, last year, he procured 1,000 tricycles and distributed to the youths on loan for commercial use. The gesture has helped in reducing the number of redundant youths in the state who are now engaged and have a source of livelihood through transportation services.

This is addition to the planned procurement of 15,000 motorcycles to another set of youths for commercial…





