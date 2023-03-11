NSCDC Nabs 9 Currency Syndicates, Recovers Fake Dollars, Naira





The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) says it has uncovered members of a syndicate who specialised in printing , sale and distribution of fake dollars and fake new naira notes .

A statement by the corps director of public relations , Commandant Olusola Odumosu explained that acting on credible Intelligence, the commandant – general’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) in a clandestine operation, smashed two syndicates alleged to be involved in offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining by trick (OBT) and production/distribution of counterfeited US Dollars (USD) and new Naira notes into the society.

The statement said four male adults were caught in possession of fake $64,800 and N475,000 notes, while fake notes of N1.5m were also seized from the second group consisting of five male adults.

Commandant Odumosu who further revealed that the notorious syndicate had been operating for years before luck ran out on them said they had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper