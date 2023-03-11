Tension In Delta As Naval Officers Invade Police Station, Beat Up Sergeant





There was tension in Warri, Delta State as personnel of a Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Friday invaded the Enerhen Divisional Police Headquarters in Uvwie local government area of the State and beat up a Police sergeant simply identified as Kingsley.

The incident caused serious tension as the area was rocked by sporadic gunshots, forcing business owners to quickly shut down while other residents fled the area.

Sources disclosed that a newly commissioned officer attached to the NNS Delta in Warri had allegedly led other Naval officers to the Police station to set free a colleague earlier arrested by Policemen.

Meanwhile, the Navy personnel involved in the alleged invasion of the Police station and beating of the Police sergeant, has been arrested while investigation into the incident has commenced in full swing.

Details as to what led to the alleged invasion of the Divisional Police headquarters were still sketchy at the time of this report just as normalcy has since been restored in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper