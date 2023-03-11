Viability Of Shoe Sales Business





If you want to make extra money or even grow your current business, one of the simplest things you can do is start a shoe business.

Nigerians love fashion and would not mind spending money on nice-looking footwear, as shoes play a significant role in enhancing their fashion.

Generally, the profit margin in the shoe business is high, just as its demand, which makes it among the best businesses you can start. The shoe business is versatile in that it can be operated physically within your local community or online, where you can service customers worldwide.

There is also a need to determine the demographics of your market. There are several options available, including children’s, men’s, and women’s shoes; you can also mix and match any of these categories.

A shoe seller, Toyin Akorede, said she would leave Ijebu Ode in Ogun State to come and get the shoe to sell to her customers at Balogun Market in Lagos.

Profitability

She said selling shoes is profitable and is not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper