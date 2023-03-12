As North Central Push For Senate Presidency





It will be another round of politics in the 10th Assembly. Every region will be waiting for their political party to zone good offices to their place.

Mostly, the presiding officers of the national assembly always emerged from different zones of the President and the Vice President.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) which presently has the majority of members-elect in the National Assembly will be meeting with them at the presidential villa tomorrow.

There is likely going to be discussions around zoning of the national assembly offices.

But the North Central had already shown their interest for the office of the Senate President with the Niger East Senator Sani Musa as the major contender.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who hails from the same region with the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima is still eyeing a comeback.

Also, Senate chief whip, Orji Uzo Kalu, a friend to the Senate President and coming from the South Eastern part of Nigeria is also eyeing the Senate President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper