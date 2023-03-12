Building An All-inclusive Government





On March 1, 2023 the Independent National Election Commission declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) who scored 6,984,520 votes. In third place was Peter Obi of the Labour Party who had 6,101,533 and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP came a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes. On the same day the election was held, Nigerians also elected 469 members of the National Assembly, many of them first term members of the upper and lower legislative bodies.

But the presidential election, like no other in Nigeria’s recent history, was characterized by issues of religion and tribe, particularly because all three of the leading candidates represent the country’s major tribes. Unsurprisingly, the first and second runners-up are also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper