Healthcare: I’ll Build More PHCs, Nurses’ Quarters – Sen Sani





Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Sen Uba Sani, has promised to build and equip two more primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in all the 255 wards in the state, to bring healthcare services closer to the people.

Sen Sani who made the promise yesterday during an FRCN Kaduna Hausa phone-in programme, noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done his best by providing a PHC in each of the 255 wards in the state.

The governorship candidate however said that he would complement the governor’s efforts by providing two additional PHCs in each ward and equipping as well as staffing them with relevant medical personnel.

The lawmaker recalled that he had earlier intervened in equipping seven PHCs in his senatorial district in Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas, Kajuru and Chikun as well as Igabi and Giwa area councils.

“At Birnin Gwari local government area, I have constructed and equipped a whole modern Obstetrics and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper