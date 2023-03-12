Malaria: KASU Scientist, Others Develop Mosquito Repellant Fabric





Prof. Zakari Ladan of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Kaduna State University (KASU), and other co-researchers, have developed a mosquito repellant fabric.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KASU, Adamu Bargo, in Kaduna on Sunday, he said this was part of efforts aimed at ending the malaria scourge in Nigeria.

Bargo said that the product was the outcome of more than N27 million Research Grant, under the 2020 National Research Fund (NRF) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“This is the first NRF/TETFund grant won by KASU as the host Institution, in collaboration with Bingham University and Vaal University of Technology, South Africa,” he stated.

He identified the research topic as “Development of an Eco-friendly Mosquito Repellent Fabric, Embedded with Nanoparticles Encapsulated with Vitex Negundo Bioactive Compounds.”

Bargo said the other researchers were; Dr Bamidele Okoli, an organic chemist from Bingham University, Dr Uju…





Source: Leadership Newspaper