Nigeria, West Africa To Benefit From $274m Housing Finance





Nigeria is set to benefit from a $274 million long-term financing announced by the United States’ Prosper Africa initiative targeted at helping to build West Africa’s rapidly growing housing sector.

The long-term financing is in partnership with Bank of America Securities Inc, Brean Capital, LLC, The Bank of New York Mellon, Togo’s Caisse Régionale de Refinancement Hypothécaire (CRRH), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The $274 million financing is expected to open new opportunities for U.S. investment in Africa’s emerging markets and provides an avenue for West Africans to gain greater access to homeownership. MiDA Advisors served as the originator and lead transaction advisor on this landmark transaction.

The deal represents an innovative approach to mobilise transparent, market-oriented financing and is expected to help about 6,000 households gain access to home-ownership.

As part of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper