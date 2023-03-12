OAP Dotun Slams Desmond Elliot For Donating Transformers Days To State Elections





On-Air-Personality (OAP), Dotun has criticised actor-turned-politician, Desmond Elliot for gifting his constituency tranformers few days to the state elections.

Dotun spoke following a post by the incumbent lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency, at the Lagos State House of Representatives, revealed on social media that he is gifting transformers to five areas in Surulere – Somade Crescent, Main Street, James Robertson, Akerele, Martins Street and Tafawa Balewa Street.

“I am excited to announce that new high-capacity transformers have been installed in Surulere, bringing reliable electricity to communities that have long needed them,” said Elliot.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s tweet, Dotun noted it was all a play to buy his constituency’s vote. He said for a man who couldn’t do anything for his constituency, the timing of the gift seems fishy.

He tweeted: “Desmond who couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency suddenly buys eight transformers, all at once, a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper