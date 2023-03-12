PANDEF Knocks INEC Over Shift In Guber, Assembly Polls





The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for shifting the governorship and state assembly elections by one week.

PANDEF in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, said the manner INEC postponed the election less than 12 hours after a High Court judgement raised further doubts about the commission’s sincerity and honesty in the electoral process.

The forum said; “Pan Niger Delta Forum says the manner in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled for March 11, soon after securing the court’s approval, last Wednesday to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices is rather Machiavellian and raises further doubts about the commission’s sincerity and honesty of purpose in the electoral process.

“PANDEF notes that it was less than 72 hours to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper