Protest Rocks Ebonyi Community Over Killing Of Councillor By Gunmen





Protest has erupted in Okposi community of Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State following the brutal and gruesome murder of a 45-year-old Councilor representing Echara Ward 2 Okposi, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugwu, by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Angered by the killing of the father of three, youths and women of the area took to the streets to protest what they described as the rising insecurity, political killings and unabated murder of innocent people in the State in the last six months.

The protesters, who carried palm fronds and chatting mourning songs, described the murder of the Councilor as one death too many and called on the State Government and the security agencies in the State to live up to its responsibility, adding that hoodlums were gradually overrunning the State.

One of the protesters and a community leader, Mr. Christopher Ajah, expressed the regret that despite the heavy presence of security personnel in the State, hoodlums still strike unchallenged.

Similarly, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper