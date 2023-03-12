Slain Fishermen: Zulum Visits Bereaved Families, Offers Support





Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday, paid visits to families of over 30 fishermen killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, at the Mukdolo village in Ngala local government area, some kilometers away from Dikwa of Borno State.

Zulum was in Dikwa town where the fishermen lived and from where they went fishing at Mukdolo before they were ambushed and murdered.

Dikwa town, headquarters of Dikwa local government area, is located within Borno Central. Dikwa was once occupied by Boko Haram around 2014 as their stronghold before it was liberated by the military, rebuilt by government and reoccupied.

Governor Zulum met all bereaved families of the slain fishermen at the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi.

“On behalf of the government and people, I am here to extend our sympathy to you over the killing of our brothers who had gone to earn a living,” Zulum said.

The governor added, “I urge you to take solace from the Almighty Allah,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper