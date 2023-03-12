Uzodimma Sacks Commissioner As Tension  Mounts Over Workers’ Strike In Imo





The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has sacked the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba, from office.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, on Saturday, the sack order was with immediate effect.

LEADERSHIP reports that Imo State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have been at loggerheads over alleged high-handedness of the governor.

As a result, NLC embarked on a strike action, which has paralysed activities and brought untold hardship on residents of the State.

The State government asked the Commissioner to hand over to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.





Source: Leadership Newspaper