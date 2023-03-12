Wizkid Acquires New Rolls-Royce Cullinan





Grammy Award winner, Wizkid has splashed millions of Naira to acquire a new Rolls-Royce.

The ‘Bad to Me’ crooner added a brand new sleek Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his rapidly growing fleet of cars.

News of the new purchase was broken by the auto dealer, Mayfair, who shared images of the new car and congratulated him.

The car dealer also shared a film of the car’s journey from the dealership to Machala’s house.

Reports online have it that the new ride of Wizkid supposedly cost a whooping 620 million naira.

Fans of the musician, Wizkid FC, have rushed to social media in droves to congratulate their idol on his newest acquisition.





Source: Leadership Newspaper