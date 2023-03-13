Beware Of False Rainfall Onset, NiMet Warns Farmers 





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned farmers to beware of false rainfall as the raining season commences.

NiMet stated that farmers in Abuja and some North-Central States, who have experienced some rainfall in the last two weeks should not commence with planting crops as it was false rainfall.

The director-general of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, who stated this in Abuja, said the rains that we have been witnessed in Abuja and the environs were just a false onset and don’t represent the commencement of the rainy season.

According to him, “What happened in Abuja is a false onset as it was predicted in our Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) which we categorized as pre-onset activities. However, extreme southern coastal states like Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa, and a few other states have already reached their onset which we predicted was starting from March 3rd.

“But for Abuja, it is pre-onset activities that are temporary. Farmers should use the opportunity to do land…





Source: Leadership Newspaper