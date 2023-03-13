Diaspora Group Wants Asiwaju To Consider Loyalty, Competence In Forming Cabinet





The Tinubu/Shettima Diaspora Network (TSDN), an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group has appealed to president-elect Senator Bola Tinubu, to consider loyalty, commitment and competence in selecting those that will form his cabinet.

The group’s director-general Dr Uche Paul Ogbonnaya made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

He said there were great Nigerian brains in the Diaspora within the APC willing to come back to the country to contribute to its development if given the opportunity.

He, therefore, advised that loyalty and dedicated party members within and outside the country should be considered in every political appointment because they had worked for the party and the country generally.

Ogbonnaya said this was critical to ensure that Tinubu’s promise of upholding the party’s reward system during the campaigns was kept.

He said that now that the election was over, the president-elect should begin shopping for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper