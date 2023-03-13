Group Urges Sada Soli To Vie For 10th Assembly Speakership





A group in the National Assembly known as the Legislative Governance Group (LGG), has called on Hon. Sada Soli from Katsina State in the North-West Nigeria to join the race for the speakership position in the 10th House of Representatives of the National Assembly.

Hon. Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly to represent the people of Kaita/jibia federal constituency of Katsina State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by Stanley Ekpa, who is the Secretary General of the group and titled, “Happy Birthday Hon. Sada Soli: It Is An Era For Service”, he said following the victory of the APC at the presidential election, it was time for the party to constitute the leadership of the next National Assembly, ensuring power balancing amongst all geo-political zones.

The group further said its call for Hon. Soli to join the speakership race was premised on his credentials of competence, experience, and years of impactful legislative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper