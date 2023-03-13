NAFDAC Vows To Fight Menace Of Narcotics, Drug Abuse





National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Customs Service, amongst other stakeholders in the health sector, have vowed to collaborate in the fight against illicit drug production, trafficking, and use, and in curbing related organised crime.

They made the pledge on Thursday in Lagos at the launch and dissemination of the 2022 annual report of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) and precursors report 2022.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, described narcotics and psychotropic substances as indispensable for the relief of pain and suffering and that they are controlled within the framework of the three international conventions as they possess abuse liability and produce dependence on users.

“They are classified not on chemical nature but on the potential for abuse and the need for medical use of the substance’’, she said, adding that one of the control…





Source: Leadership Newspaper