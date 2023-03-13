Nigerian Traveller Dies Mid-air During International Flight





The Airport Medical Staff at the Jinnah International Airport, on Monday, disclosed that a Nigerian national simply identified Abdullah has died mid-air during the flight.

It was gathered a Doha-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport and Abdullah was declared dead on arrival in Pakistan.

The pilot of flight 6E-1736 requested permission to make an emergency landing when the Nigerian passenger on board felt unwell, his health quickly worsened, and he died mid-air, according to BBC reports.

The traveller has been identified as a 60-year-old Nigerian national.

Reacting, IndiGo in a statement said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers aboard.

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement…





Source: Leadership Newspaper