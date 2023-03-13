NLC Gives Federal Gov’t 7-day Ultimatum To End Naira, Petrol Scarcity





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to end the current Naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The ultimatum was given on Monday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC).

NLC national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, who gave the ultimatum, directed workers to observe sit-at-home at the end of the deadline on Wednesday next week should the federal government fail to comply.

He said, “The congress wish to inform the federal government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase of petroleum products prices. The issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the federal government of Nigeria, the agencies of government including the Central Bank of Nigeria, and top banking institutions, seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, the congress is directing all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper