Old Naira Notes: I Never Told AGF, CBN Gov To Disobey Supreme Court Order – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted some public concerns that he did not react to the Supreme Court judgement on the issue of the old N500 and N1,000 currency notes, saying that at no time did he instruct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor to disobey the court order.

The President said it was not in his character to adk his aides to disobey Court orders involving the government and other parties.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday evening, he said since President Buhari was sworn into office in 2015, he has never directed anybody to defy court orders, in the strong belief that democracy can’t be proactised without the rule of law and the commitment of his administration to this principle has not changed.

“Following the ongoing intense debate about the compliance concerning the legality of the old currency notes, the Presidency therefore wishes to state clearly that President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper