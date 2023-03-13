Pro-Tinubu Protesters Caution Atiku, Peter Obi Against Intimidating Judiciary, INEC





Protesters under the auspices of The Natives, have cautioned the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against cowing the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into doing their bidding on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The protesters were reacting to recent threats by candidates of the PDP and LP, who after rejecting the results of the presidential poll, have resorted to protests to the commission’s headquarters.

The Natives made the warning during a thank-you walk to the presidential villa in Abuja.

The protest rally had representatives of National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS) and other various youth groups who caused a temporary traffic gridlock, as vehicles had a hard time driving through the Federal Secretariat to presidential villa.

Speaking during the walk, Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, warned that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper