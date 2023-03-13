Remove INEC ICT Director, He Is A Mole, Bode George Tells Yakubu





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, to remove the Commission’s Director of ICT, Mr. Femi Odubiyi, because of his alleged closeness to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Chief George, in a press statement personally signed by him on Monday, stated that the first thing Yakubu must do was to explain to Nigerians how Odubiyi, a former Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State, found his way into INEC as head of ICT, a critical department before, during and after elections.

“Today, millions of Nigerians are disputing the outcome of the February 25 Presidential elections and some candidates are already in court. BVAS and IReV are very critical in the legal process that is going on.

“Nigerians are already asking Prof. Mahmood Yakubu: How did this man, former Commissioner in Lagos State, find his way…





Source: Leadership Newspaper