Senate Presidency: Ohanaeze, APC Drum Support For Gov Umahi





Apex Igbo socio-cultural organsation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has joined other Nigerians and groups to drum support for the Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi to be elected as the Senate president of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Other notable Igbo leaders who have also joined in the campaign for the emergence of Umahi as the next Senate president are traditional rulers, Elders’ Council among others.

They said Umahi remains the best hand for the office from the South East given his track record of passion for service delivery.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Umahi has demonstrated democratic tolerance without penchant for sectional politics.

Isiguzoro said it is obviously fair that the Senate president of the new dispensation should emerge from the South East geo-political zone, adding that beyond the consideration of the South East for the position, more important is the choice of the occupant of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper