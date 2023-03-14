2 Abuja Preparatory School Students Win Commonwealth Essay Awards





Two students of Primeville Preparatory School, Ushafa, Abuja, Elizabeth Eyamba and Chinazamekpere Orji, have bagged Silver awards at their debut entry for the 2022 edition of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition for Senior and Junior categories respectively.

The students surpassed thousands of young participants from the 54 Commonwealth nations across the world in the keenly contested online international essay writing competition.

The Royal Commonwealth Society announced at the release of the results for the 2022 edition that a record-breaking 26,322 entries to the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition were received from every Commonwealth region on this year’s theme, “Our Commonwealth”, reflecting on Late Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth as an inspiring example of steadfast commitment and contribution.

The executive chair, Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr. Linda Yueh, and the Senior and Junior Panel Judges chaired by Dr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper