8 Gov’ship Candidates Endorse Gov Inuwa For 2nd Term





Ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections, the reelection bid of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has received a major boost as eight governorship candidates from the opposition parties in Gombe State endorsed his candidacy, pledging their support and allegiance to his election.

The state chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), who is also the gubernatorial candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Muhammad Gana Aliyu, made the pronouncement while addressing journalists at his office in Gombe.

He said the endorsement was made after a long and careful deliberation on the achievements of the present government under the leadership of Governor Inuwa.

“We arrived at this logical decision after carefully assessing Governor Inuwa’s general performance especially in the areas of peace, security, education, health, infrastructure and humanitarian services across the state,” he said.

The IPAC chairman explained that the gubernatorial candidates who unanimously endorsed the Gombe…





Source: Leadership Newspaper