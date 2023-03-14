Ekweremadu’s Wife Denies Involvement In Organ Harvesting Saga





Wife of the embattled former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice, has absolved herself of any involvement in the search for an organ donor for their ailing daughter Sonia as the trial continues over allegation of trafficking a young man to London to harvest his kidney.

Beatrice, who was arrested alongside her husband in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking the said young man into the country to harvest his kidney, denied the allegation on Monday at the Old Bailey in London where she is standing trial alongside her husband, daughter and one medical doctor, Obinna Obeta.

The young man, David Nwamini, who was allegedly recruited by the Ekwewemadu’s was falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin in a failed bid to persuade doctors to carry out an £80,000 private procedure at the Royal Free Hospital.

The BBC reported that on the family’s finances, Beatrice told the court that her husband took care of the house, just as she pointed out that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper