I Never Promised To Return Abandoned Property To Igbos In Rivers – Amaechi





The immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that he never promised to return abandoned property to Igbos residing in Rivers State.

Amaechi, who is also former Rivers State Governor, made the declaration in a statement issued by his media office, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt.

The statement reads in part: “We have observed as unscrupulous and ill-advised elements have twisted and misrepresented the speech made by Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi during his stakeholders meeting with Igbos in Rivers State last week.

“We are astonished that even the respected Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers fell for the false story and fake news been propagated by the Rivers State Governor without making any effort to clarify what Amaechi actually said; yet they went ahead to address the media, castigating and condemning the immediate past Rivers State Governor on the basis of a fake, ill-conceived story obviously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper