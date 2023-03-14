Nigeria To Participate In FIFAe 2023 Championship





Nigeria will participate in FIFAe 2023 championship for the first time in the history of the FIFA video football tournament.

Nigerian gamers now have the opportunity of competing with their foreign counterparts in the sports of video gaming.

The president of the Nigerian esports Federation Agbor Clinton gave the assurance after a demonstration esports FIFA game to the Secretary-General and members of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF at the NFF House, Abuja.

The eSports Federation president, Agbor Clinton said the demonstration of the FIFA video games to the NFF officials was to showcase the talents of video gamers in the country ahead of the FIFAe championship 2023. The Nigeria esports federation commended the technical partner Gamr for presenting quality players who entertained the NFF officials led by the Secretary-General Muhammed Sanusi.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation commended the players for their professionalism and said Nigeria will surely…





Source: Leadership Newspaper