Nigerian Military Ranked 36th Globally, 4th In Africa





The Nigerian military has been ranked 36th in the world and fourth in the African continent by the recently released global firepower index.

The Nigerian military dropped one place in the latest global military ranking but no reasons were provided for the development.

Recall that the Global Fire Power had rated the Armed Forces of Nigeria 35 out of 142 countries considered for the annual ranking in 2022.

But in 2023, the Nigerian military was ranked 36th out of a total of 145 countries reviewed for the 2023 ranking.

Nigeria also dropped from third to fourth on the continent.

The United States of America’s military is ranked first in the world; Russia is second; followed by China.

India is ranked fourth; the United Kingdom fifth. South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France and Italy are respectively ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth in the world.

In Africa, Egypt is ranked number one and 14th in the world, Algeria came second and 26th in the world, and South Africa is ranked…





Source: Leadership Newspaper