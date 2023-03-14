Old Naira Notes: Banks Paying Maximum N5,000 To Customers In Rivers





Commercial banks in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have started paying out the old Naira notes to their customers in line with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

LEADERSHIP, however, observed that majority of the banks were paying a maximum of N5,000 of the old naira notes to their customers, irrespective of the amount they needed.

Meanwhile, commercial bus drivers plying most major routes in Port Harcourt city have started accepting the old naira notes from commuters.





Source: Leadership Newspaper