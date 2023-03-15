3 Die, 2 Sustain Injuries In Ogun Truck Accident





Three people have been confirmed dead-on-spot, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred on Tuesday evening at the old Ota Toll Gate axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State.

The accident, which occurred around 19:35GMT at the old Ota Toll Gate Plaza, in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the State, involved a cement-laden articulated truck with registration number: RAN 788 AX and a BAJAJ motorcycle marked: AAB 107 VA.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the articulated truck, which was descending the Toll Gate slope from Ifo, suddenly failed break after developing a mechanical fault and consequently veered off the road and rammed into the roadside shops at the area.

The duo of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, and the Public Education Officer for the State’s Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, who confirmed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper