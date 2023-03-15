48 APC Support Groups Declare Support For Rivers PDP Guber Candidate  





No fewer than 48 political support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara.

Addressing the support groups at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said all what the G-5 governors wanted was equity and justice between the Southern and the Northern parts of Nigeria.

Wike, who was represented by the chairman of PDP in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said he decided to support the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when leaders of the party identified with the leadership of Rivers State.

Akawor said: “As you mentioned, core APC people who supported Asiwaju, who supported your party, at a point decided to identify with Rivers State, identify leaders of Rivers State under the leadership of Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.”

Speaking on behalf of the support groups,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper