Bank e-Payment Glitches Continue Despite Soaring Transaction Volumes





Although, the volume of e-payment transactions increased significantly in February 2023, rising by 121 per cent year-on-year, electronic payment glitches have continued unabated, thereby pulling down the value of transactions consummated in the second month of the year. Latest data by the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) show that, while the volume of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) rose by 45.5 per cent last month, the value of transactions consummated via the channel declined by 5.12 per cent.

LEADERSHIP recalls that during the period of scarcity of new naira notes, a lot of Nigerians turned to internet banking to carry out their banking transactions, thereby putting more pressure on the internet banking platforms of banks, and creating traffic that over-stretched the inadequate online banking infrastructure of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

The reason for the poor internet banking services experienced during this period of cash crunch is simply because Nigerian banks do…





Source: Leadership Newspaper