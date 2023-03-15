Benue SEMA Denies Diverting IDPs’ Relief Materials





The executive secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr Emmanuel Shior has described allegation of mismanagement and diversion of relief materials meant for internally displaced persons (IDPs) levelled against him by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia, as false.

Shior who denied the allegation during an interview on the update of humanitarian crises in the state said, “I am very angry If a man of God like Fr. Alia will be playing politics with the lives of people for political gains is not good.”

According to him, “It seems the APC candidate lacks knowledge about what is happening here in SEMA and IDP camps, that is why he is making disparaging comments about SEMA and the Benue State government, however I don’t want to join issues with him but I want to tell him to come close and see things himself and also do what other people and priests are doing instead of staying far, Benue SEMA is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper