BREAKING: FIFA Approves 4-team Groups, 24 More Matches For 2026 World Cup

With the approval of the format by the FIFA Council at a meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday, the 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams.

The FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the World Cup 2026 competition format from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round of 32.

The change will result in a marathon men’s soccer championship — 48 teams playing 104 games over almost 40 days in three countries — and see the champion and the runner-up, as well as the third and fourth-place teams, each play eight games instead of the current seven.

Source: Leadership Newspaper