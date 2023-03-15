British Envoy Scores Reps High On 2022 Electoral Act





Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing has commended efforts of the House of Representatives on the passage of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Ms Laing stated this during a visit to the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila. She also acknowledged the role played by the speaker towards encouraging women in parliament.

While acknowledging that she had wonderful experience working with the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, she applauded the working relationship on the Electoral Act.

“I’ve been here, as you mentioned, since 2018. In fact, I arrived just before the last election. So, it’ll be nearly four and a half years. By the time I finish, I always wanted to do two electoral cycles. And it’s proven to be fascinating to do.

“So, I’ve had some highs, many highs, a few lows, but overall, it’s been an absolutely wonderful experience. And it’s a very strong foundation and it’s been a really good working…





Source: Leadership Newspaper