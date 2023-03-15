Chinese Community In Nigeria Marks 2023 Int’l Women’s Day, Gives Scholarships





The Chinese Community in Nigeria in collaboration with Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria and Harmony Culture Office of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, on Sunday, organised a symposium to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day.

The symposium themed ‘Dedication to the Society and Embrace Equity’, was aimed at celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness and creating opportunities that drive gender disparity.

The community also doled out financial gifts to the Bethesda Home for the Blind as scholarship for its students.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprise Association, Dr Eric Ni, said that women are special creatures whose resilience and hard work must be continually celebrated.

Ni said: “Today is a special day for us as Chinese Community in Nigeria, as we honour our women for their hard-work and dedication.

“Women are powerful and beautiful creatures but they are regarded as weaker than men, while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper