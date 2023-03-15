My Way Or The High Way





“Big protest in D.C. on January 6” Donald Trump tweeted when he was President a week before Christmas. “Be there, will be wild!”

This tweet opened the flood gates in early 2021as the world watched dismayed as an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in desecration of what is arguably the model of democracy in the world. The mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including far-right militants, white supremacists and off-duty policemen. Records show that some were heavily armed thatincluded convicted criminals, such as a Florida man recently released from prison for attempted murder.

The American authorities after reviewing some of their social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or who, going maskless during the pandemic, were later identified through photographs and videos taken during the melee. They came from across America,…





