NBC Sanctions 25 Stations For Contravening Broadcast Code During Presidential Poll  





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 25 stations for contravening the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

NBC also served warning letters to 16 other erring broadcast stations.

The director-general of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, who stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, said some of the stations allowed their platforms to be used by guests, callers, and analysts to score unhealthy political points inimical to the corporate existence of the country.

He, however, cautioned broadcast stations to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, “Prior to and during the recently-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commission sanctioned 25 broadcast stations.

“Sixteen others were given final warnings over contravention of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“Seventeen stations received sanctions for broadcast of partisan content during the 24…





Source: Leadership Newspaper