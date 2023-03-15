Operators Lament As Cash Crunch Paralyses Business At Seaports





The World Bank Group in its latest Food Security Update, has said Nigeria alongside some West African countries, currently facing food crisis and insecurity, would only worsen in the course of the year.

According to the World Bank, the food crisis which has already begun would further worsen before the month of May 2023. The report noted that food insecurity is projected to worsen again in many areas as the dry season progresses in the months ahead, particularly in regions hit hardest by conflict and insecurity.

“Food security in Sanmatenga province in Burkina Faso; the Barh El Gazel, Kanem, and Lac regions in Chad; and several areas in Borno and Yobe states in Nigeria will deteriorate from Stressed to Crisis from March to May 2023.

“Over the same period, food insecurity will reach crisis levels in the north and west of the far north region in Cameroon, the Dababa and Mangalmé regions in Chad, and the Liptako Gourma area in Mali. Crisis levels of food insecurity will persist…





