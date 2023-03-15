Wike Is A Drunk, Spends N50m On Alcohol Per Week – Amaechi





In furtherance of his campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, the immediate-past Minister of Transportation and former

governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the incumbent State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a drunk, who allegedly spends N50million on alcohol every week and should not be allowed a third term through his stooge.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday during his campaign for the APC candidate, Tonye Cole, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of the State, where he conferred with the Oba of Ogba land, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi II, and visited the people of Egi in Erema community, the people of Omoku, Ndoni, Egbema and Obrikom, where he also visited Eze Osoh, the Usomini of Obrikom.

Amaechi complained that the amount of State funds Wike spends on alcohol in two weeks, is almost equivalent to the amount he (Amaechi) spent to build one primary school when he served as governor, thereby…





Source: Leadership Newspaper