Adopting MMS To Reverse Maternal, Child Mortality In Nigeria





The challenges of pregnancy, birth and mothering could be frustrating for the average woman particularly if she is living in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), like Nigeria.

One of such challenges is the risk of being deficient in multiple, critical micronutrients like Vitamins A, C, D, E, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6, B12, folic acid and Minerals: iron, zinc, iodine, copper, and selenium.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that micronutrient deficiencies can cause several serious health issues; a lack of iron, folate and vitamins B12 and A, for instance, can lead to anaemia, a condition in which there is a reduced number of red blood cells or haemoglobin concentration, causing fatigue, weakness, shortage of breath and dizziness.

Inadequate nutrition can lead to serious maternal health outcomes and even to the death of the mother and her baby, the country director, Vitamin Angels, Nigeria, Dr Francis Ohanyido told LEADERSHIP, adding that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper