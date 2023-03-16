Again, Lagos Re-arraigns Evans For Kidnapping, Attempted Murder





The Lagos State government, on Thursday, re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before a State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.

Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus before Justice Ibironke Harrison on a five-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The state re-arraigned the defendants following the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, to another division of the court.

Specifically, Evans and his co-defendants were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping one Chief James Uduji and collecting a ransom of $1.2million from the victim.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants and others at large, allegedly committed the offence on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos.

The defendants were also accused of attempted murder by allegedly firing shots at Uduji, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper