APC-USA Chapter Throws Weight Behind Sanwo-Olu’s Reelection Bid





The chairman of the Houston Branch of the All Progressives Alliance APC-USA chapter, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun Dada, has asked the electorate in Lagos State, Nigeria, to stand firm behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and return him for second term so that he can fully deliver on his political promises of rebuilding the State.

Dada, who is also the Founder of Renew Our Hope, a USA-based not-for-profit organization, at a media chat in Lagos, reminded residents that it was risky to hand over the biggest economy in Nigeria to those without knowledge of historical growth of the state.

He raised concerns about the future of the youths in Lagos State, adding that the only way the youths will have a voice and achieve their aspirations was to support the reelection of the able, tested, and impressive Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is willing to defend their heritage and continuity of progressive governance.

“We are all here today that going forward, you should mobilize your friends, your neighbors,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper