Buchi Davids’ Hot Single, ‘Give Me Some’, Makes 49th Street’s Playlist 





‘Give Me Some’, a new hot single by Nigerian music sensation, Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift, fondly referred to as Buchi Davids, continues to rent the air. It initially appeared that only his fans caught the bug, until it made 49th Street’s updated playlist shortly after it was released in December 2022.

The hit track by Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift, one of Nigeria’s budding artistes, with a length of two minutes, 21 seconds, has a montage depicting a nightclub which has a lady pole dancing with money flying around.

Nwadavid Chibuch/Godsgift’s profile got another approval of what great future awaits him when ‘Give Me Some’ appeared on number 7 of updated playlist of 49th Street, a pan-African media platform that promotes music, fashion and art by Africans.

Since its release, ‘Give Me Some’ has been garnering unbelievable streaming frequency on Deezer, ITunes, Spotify and other international music platforms.

He announced himself on the music scene in 2019 with an EP, ‘Billion’ in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper