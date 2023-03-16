Healthy Environment Key To Sustainable Development – WHO





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that protecting and creating healthy environment is a critical component of sustainable development.

WHO national consultant, Public Health & Environment, Dr Edwin-Isotu Edeh, stated this during the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in Nasarawa State.

He noted that environmental health can be integrated into sustainable development by improving environmental quality for the poorest populations with the greatest burden of environmental diseases.

Eden also said that this can achieved by reducing exposures to air pollution in homes and villages from biomass burning, providing clean water and sanitation and identifying efforts to address environmental problems that can also provide health benefits.

„Recognising that some policies, practices, and technologies designed to promote sustainability and economic development may have unintended adverse environmental health effects, and attempting to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper