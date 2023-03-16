JUST-IN: Police Arrest Edo APC Deputy Chairman





Barely two days to the House of Assembly elections in Edo State, the State’s deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, has been arrested allegedly on the orders of the deputy governor of the State, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

He was said to have been arrested in Ikabigbo, his hometown, in Etsako West local government area of the State for undisclosed reasons.

Tenebe is a popular grassroots mobiliser for the APC and a strong loyalist of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He had recently accused the deputy governor of sundry issues in a viral video.

The opposition APC had also at a press conference in Benin City on Tuesday alleged that the State government planned to rig the Saturday’s State Assembly elections using thugs in various disguises.

The state chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd), and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo, both confirmed the arrest of Tenebe but the Police was yet to respond to enquiries as the Police Public…





Source: Leadership Newspaper