Kaduna Govt Condemns Renewed Killings In Zangon Kataf, Pays Condolence Visit





The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has led the State Government’s delegation to Zangon Kataf local government area of the State, following attacks which led to the loss of several lives, and injury to many others.

The Deputy Governor conveyed the condolences of the Kaduna State Government and condemned the killings in strong terms, when she arrived the palace of the Agwatyp, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

She further stated that the State Government had since last week been working with the military and other security agencies to contain the unfortunate situation.

The Deputy Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to carry out an immediate assessment and provide assistance to the affected citizens.

In his response, HRH Dominic Gambo Yayaha, thanked the Deputy Governor and the Government of Kaduna State for the visit.

He expressed sadness over the violent attacks, which he described as shocking, coming after a period of relative peace…





Source: Leadership Newspaper